Flores named Christopher I. Byrnes Professor of Engineering

Katharine Flores, a renowned materials scientist who develops new complex metallic alloys and advanced manufacturing techniques, was installed as the Christopher I. Byrnes Professor of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis at an Oct. 25 ceremony.

Flores

Flores is a professor and associate chair for materials science at the McKelvey School of Engineering’s Department of Mechanical Engineering & Materials Science and director of the interdisciplinary Institute of Materials Science & Engineering. From November 2020 to May 2022, she was interim chair of the Department of Energy, Environmental & Chemical Engineering.

The Christopher I. Byrnes Professorship in Engineering was established in 1998 to recognize the contributions of Byrnes, dean of the engineering school from 1991 to 2006 and the Edward H. and Florence G. Skinner Professor Emeritus of Systems Science and Mathematics.

“Kathy’s leadership of the Institute of Materials Science and Engineering has been critical both to elevating the PhD program to one that is highly competitive in materials science and to enhancing our research capacity to support state-of-the-art work by our faculty,” said Aaron F. Bobick, dean and the James M. McKelvey Professor. “Additionally, she demonstrated tremendous leadership amongst the faculty in her role as interim chair of our Energy, Environmental & Chemical Engineering department. I am delighted to recognize Kathy with the Christopher I. Byrnes Professorship in Engineering in recognition of her leadership and her research.”

Read more on the engineering website.