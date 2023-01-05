Lahiri receives two grants from the National Science Foundation

Soumendra Lahiri, the Stanley A. Sawyer Professor in Mathematics and Statistics, received two grants from the National Science Foundation for collaborative research projects. The first is a $333,763 award for a project titled “Prediction and Uncertainty Quantification of Non-Gaussian Spatial Processes with Applications to Large-scale Flooding in Urban Areas.”

Along with Manel Errando, assistant professor of physics; Yajie Yuan, assistant professor of physics; and Alex Chen, research assistant professor of physics, Lahiri also won a $299,131 early-concept grant for exploratory research (EAGER) for a time-domain study of the dynamics of relativistic jets. The project is part of NSF’s Advancing Discovery with AI-Powered Tools (ADAPT) initiative in the mathematical and physical sciences.