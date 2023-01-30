Luna named 2023 Distinguished Feminist Lecturer

Zakiya Luna, a Dean’s Distinguished Professorial Scholar and associate professor of sociology in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has been named the 2023 Distinguished Feminist Lecturer Award winner by Sociologists for Women in Society. She was recognized at the organization’s annual awards banquet Jan. 14.

Luna

Luna’s research and teaching focus on social movements, reproduction and human rights, with an emphasis on the effects of intersecting inequalities within and across these sites. Her newest book, “Reproductive Rights as Human Rights: Women of Color and the Fight for Reproductive Justice” was named one of the “The 12 Books You Need to Read Post the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade Smackdown” by Oprah Daily.

Luna was nominated by former colleagues at various institutions and current WashU colleagues. In the nomination, they wrote, “Dr. Luna has also established herself as one of the most visible advocates of Black feminist sociology and praxis with an inspiring record of service, community activism and public scholarship.”

Read more about Luna’s recognition on the Sociologists for Women in Society website.