Nehorai paper wins sustained impact award

Nehorai

Arye Nehorai, the Eugene & Martha Lohman Professor of Electrical Engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, has been selected for the 2022 IEEE Signal Processing Society (SPS) Sustained Impact Paper Award.

The award honors authors of journal articles of broad interest that have had sustained impact over many years on a subject related to the society’s technical scope. His paper, “MUSIC, Maximum Likelihood, and Cramer-Rao Bound,” was published in IEEE Transactions on Acoustics, Speech, and Signal Processing in May 1989.

The paper, which addresses problems in the signal processing field, studies the performance of the multiple signal classification (MUSIC) and maximum likelihood (ML) methods and analyzes their statistical efficiency. The authors also investigate the relationship between the MUSIC and ML estimators and include a numerical study of the statistical efficiency of the MUSIC estimator for the problem of finding the directions of two plane waves using a uniform linear array.

