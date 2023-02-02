THE RECORD

Cooper receives two NIH grants to study rare genetic disease 

Cooper

Jonathan D. Cooper,  a professor of pediatrics, of genetics and of neurology at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, received two grants totaling $2.55 million over five years from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). 

Cooper will study enzyme replacement therapy as a possible treatment for CLN1, a rare genetic disease that is fatal in children. The grant is in collaboration with the University of Edinburgh in Scotland. 

