Edmond elected to social work society

Edmond

Tonya Edmond, a professor and interim co-dean of the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis, has been inducted as a fellow of the American Academy of Social Work and Social Welfare (AASWSW) for 2023. The AASWSW is an honorific society of distinguished scholars and practitioners who are dedicated to achieving excellence in the field of social work and social welfare.

Edmond is one of 14 scholars in the AASWSW Class of 2023 inductees. She joins more than a dozen current Brown School faculty members who have achieved this honor, along with a number of alumni. Fellows are recognized for their distinguished accomplishments as scholars and practitioners dedicated to achieving excellence in high-impact work that advances social good.

She was formally inducted during the Society for Social Work and Research’s annual conference in January in Phoenix.

