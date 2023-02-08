Kemper Art Museum awarded NEH conservation grant

Paper conservator Dianna Clise examines the condition of “The Death of the Virgin,” a 1639 etching and drypoint by Rembrandt van Rijn, Jan. 20. (Photo: Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum)

The Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum at Washington University in St. Louis has received a $10,000 preservation assistance grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.

The grant supports a preservation assessment of 157 works on paper from the museum’s permanent collection, all dating from the 15th to 18th centuries. These include prints by seminal Northern European and Italian Renaissance artists such as Ugo da Capri, Albrecht Dürer and Rembrandt van Rijn, and drawings attributed to Peter Paul Rubens, Jacob Jordaens and Tiepolo, among others.

The assessment, which will conclude Feb. 28, also comprises treatment plans for 24 priority works. It is being led by Dianna Clise, paper conservator at the Midwest Art Conservation Center in Minneapolis. While at WashU, Clise met with students from the Department of Art History & Archaeology in Arts & Sciences to discuss the project and to explain how her findings will be used.

NEH preservation assistance grants help small and mid-sized institutions — such as libraries, museums, historical societies, archival repositories, cultural organizations, town and county records offices, and colleges and universities — improve their ability to preserve and care for their significant humanities collections. For more information, visit neh.gov.