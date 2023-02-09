THE RECORD

Lananna to study Alzheimer’s-related cognitive decline

Brian Lananna, a postdoctoral research scholar in the Department of Developmental Biology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received a three-year $215,478 postdoctoral fellowship award from the National Institute on Aging of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for his project “Investigating a role for eNAMPT-containing extracellular vesicles in mitigating age- and Alzheimer disease-related cognitive decline.” 

