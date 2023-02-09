Lipeles receives lifetime achievement award

Lipeles

Maxine Lipeles, professor emerita of law and former director of the Interdisciplinary Environmental Clinic (IEC) at the School of Law at Washington University in St. Louis, is being honored with the Lifetime Achievement and Career Award at the 2023 Albert P. and Blanche Y. Greensfelder Forum on Saturday, Feb. 11.

The honor recognizes Lipeles’ efforts to advance the university’s commitment to climate and the environment. As the founding director of the IEC, Lipeles trained WashU students in developing critical skills while addressing cases of pollution, climate change and environmental injustice in the St. Louis region.

The forum is hosted by WashU’s International Center for Energy, Environment and Sustainability as an evening to celebrate individuals and organizations within the university and the broader St. Louis community who are advancing research, education and action in the fields of energy, environment and sustainability.

WashU alumni and community partners are receiving awards at the forum as well.