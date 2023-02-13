MetroLink station redesign wins architectural award

The Central West End MetroLink station redesign project received an Excellence in Architecture award from the 2022 American Institute of Architects (AIA) Central States Excellence in Design Program. The AIA Central States include Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Oklahoma. The Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis Operations & Facilities Management Project Team, with support from district planning partners, led the station renovation.

The project, completed in 2021, focused on reducing pedestrian congestion as well as improving safety and visibility for riders. Washington University and BJC HealthCare, in partnership with Metro Transit, funded the $7.5 million station redesign.

Read more on the School of Medicine website.