THE RECORD

Register for spring wellness challenge

The Office of Human Resources at Washington University in St. Louis is offering the next fitness initiative, the Worldwide Wellness Challenge, a six-week opportunity to virtually travel the world and build well-being habits, beginning March 6. Registration opens Thursday, Feb. 16.

The six-week challenge will encourage participants to prioritize physical activity, meaningful connections and active relaxation. Register through the  WashU Wellness Launchpad.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Register for spring wellness challenge

Parking provides updates

Nominate students for Switzer award

Notables

Mustakeem to lecture on medicine, Black history at three universities

Focus St. Louis selects university members for leadership programs

Lembke testifies before Senate committee on online safety

Obituaries

Jerome R. Cox Jr., prolific inventor and computer science professor, 97

Jennifer Miller, Siteman media and marketing administrator, 33

Paul Donnelly, celebrated architect, engineer, professor emeritus, 78

Research Wire

Three computer science faculty win AI research awards

Quantum tunneling to boost memory consolidation in AI

Powering unmanned underwater vehicles

The View From Here

02.15.23

02.06.23

01.23.23

Washington People

John Jachimiak

Kris Campa

Vetta Sanders Thompson: improving the health of African Americans

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20