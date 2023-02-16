Register for spring wellness challenge

The Office of Human Resources at Washington University in St. Louis is offering the next fitness initiative, the Worldwide Wellness Challenge, a six-week opportunity to virtually travel the world and build well-being habits, beginning March 6. Registration opens Thursday, Feb. 16.
The six-week challenge will encourage participants to prioritize physical activity, meaningful connections and active relaxation. Register through the WashU Wellness Launchpad.
