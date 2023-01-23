University Libraries accepting submissions for three award programs

University Libraries is accepting submissions for three awards programs: The Carl Neureuther Student Book Collection Essay Competition, the Newman Exploration Travel Fund and the Mendel Sato Research Award.

Student Ganesh Chelluboyina won funds from the Newman Exploration Travel Award to travel to Iceland. (Photo courtesy of University Libraries)

The Carl Neureuther Student Book Collection Essay Competition is open to students who have developed personal libraries throughout their lives. First- and second-place awards will be given in both graduate and undergraduate student categories. First prize is $1,000; second prize is $500. The submission deadline is March 10.

The Newman Exploration Travel Fund provides travel funds to students, faculty and staff on the Danforth, North, and West campuses who wish to explore the globe. Winners will receive up to $10,000. The submission deadline is March 5.



The Mendel Sato Research Award is open to students who used materials from University Libraries’ Julian Edison Department of Special Collections to conduct original research for courses taught on the Danforth Campus. Winners will receive $500. That submission deadline is May 12.