Three computer science faculty win AI research awards

Three faculty members in the Department of Computer Science & Engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis have won J.P. Morgan AI Research Awards, totaling roughly $195,000. The awards are given annually to leading researchers in artificial intelligence.
Chien-Ju Ho and Yevgeniy Vorobeychik won a faculty research award to study challenges in selecting a representative population with applications in medicine and machine learning. William Yeoh also won a faculty research award to improve the user experience through goal recognition and explainable assistance in adaptive systems using artificial intelligence.
In sponsoring the awards, J.P. Morgan Chase (JPMC) aims to advance cutting-edge AI research to solve real-world problems through ongoing partnerships in research and innovation between university faculty and JPMC.
Read more on the engineering site.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.