Three computer science faculty win AI research awards

Three faculty members in the Department of Computer Science & Engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis have won J.P. Morgan AI Research Awards, totaling roughly $195,000. The awards are given annually to leading researchers in artificial intelligence.

Chien-Ju Ho and Yevgeniy Vorobeychik won a faculty research award to study challenges in selecting a representative population with applications in medicine and machine learning. William Yeoh also won a faculty research award to improve the user experience through goal recognition and explainable assistance in adaptive systems using artificial intelligence.

In sponsoring the awards, J.P. Morgan Chase (JPMC) aims to advance cutting-edge AI research to solve real-world problems through ongoing partnerships in research and innovation between university faculty and JPMC.

