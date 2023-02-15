THE RECORD

Three computer science faculty win AI research awards

Three faculty members in the Department of Computer Science & Engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis have won J.P. Morgan AI Research Awards, totaling roughly $195,000. The awards are given annually to leading researchers in artificial intelligence.

Chien-Ju Ho and Yevgeniy Vorobeychik won a faculty research award to study challenges in selecting a representative population with applications in medicine and machine learning. William Yeoh also won a faculty research award to improve the user experience through goal recognition and explainable assistance in adaptive systems using artificial intelligence. 

In sponsoring the awards, J.P. Morgan Chase (JPMC) aims to advance cutting-edge AI research to solve real-world problems through ongoing partnerships in research and innovation between university faculty and JPMC.

Read more on the engineering site.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Parking provides updates

Nominate students for Switzer award

Reminder of key university policies

Notables

Mustakeem to lecture on medicine, Black history at three universities

Focus St. Louis selects university members for leadership programs

Lembke testifies before Senate committee on online safety

Obituaries

Jerome R. Cox Jr., prolific inventor and computer science professor, 97

Jennifer Miller, Siteman media and marketing administrator, 33

Paul Donnelly, celebrated architect, engineer, professor emeritus, 78

Research Wire

Three computer science faculty win AI research awards

Quantum tunneling to boost memory consolidation in AI

Powering unmanned underwater vehicles

The View From Here

02.15.23

02.06.23

01.23.23

Washington People

John Jachimiak

Kris Campa

Vetta Sanders Thompson: improving the health of African Americans

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20