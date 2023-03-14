Apte receives Bárány Prize

Apte

Rajendra S. Apte, MD, PhD, the Paul A. Cibis Distinguished Professor in the John F. Hardesty, MD, Department of Ophthalmology & Visual Sciences at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received the 2023 Ernst H. Bárány Prize from the International Society for Eye Research.

The award, which is given every two years, is presented to a distinguished scientist who has made outstanding contributions in research that increase understanding of ocular pharmacology directly related to or applicable to glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration or related retinal diseases.

Read more on the School of Medicine website.