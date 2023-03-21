Dong installed as Frahm Family Professor

Lingxiu Dong, a professor who studies supply chain management at Olin Business School at Washington University in St. Louis, has been installed as the Frahm Family Professor of Supply Chain, Operations, and Technology.

Dong receives a medallion from Provost Beverly Wendland during her installation ceremony Feb. 6. (Photo: Gara Lacy/Washington University)

Provost Beverly Wendland presided over the installation ceremony, which took place Feb. 6 at Olin. Dong’s installation address, “From Search to Research: My Academic Journey,” detailed her educational path from computer science to mathematics and then industrial engineering and engineering management. She told the audience that she was glad she was open to new possibilities and continued exploring until she found what she loves to do.

Dong also discussed the overarching themes of her 20-plus years of supply chain research, which include operational flexibility, or the ability to operate effectively in a constantly changing environment, and integrated risk management.

Donald R. Frahm, an Olin alumnus and retired chairman and chief executive officer of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., established the endowed professorship in 2004 to honor his family.

Watch the installation ceremony here.