Miller receives Rainwater Prize for Brain Research

Timothy Miller, MD, PhD, the David Clayson Professor of Neurology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named a winner of the Rainwater Annual Prize for Outstanding Innovation in Neurodegenerative Disease Research. The prize recognizes scientific progress that could lead to innovative, effective treatments for neurodegenerative diseases associated with the accumulation of tau protein in the brain.

Miller shares the prize with collaborators C. Frank Bennett, of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Don W. Cleveland, of the University of California, San Diego. The team was recognized for developing a new approach to treating neurodegenerative diseases based on using a modified form of DNA known as antisense oligonucleotides.

