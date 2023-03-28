THE RECORD

Flags lowered in memory of Tennessee shooting victims

The U.S. and university flags over Brookings Hall are lowered to half-staff until sunset Friday, March 31, as a mark of respect for those killed in the shooting March 27 in Nashville, Tenn.

Read the presidential proclamation.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Parking offers update, plans for spring events

Flags lowered in memory of Tennessee shooting victims

Emergency communication test April 4

Notables

Sam Fox School names Rivera as JoAnne Stolaroff Cotsen Professor

WashU names latest cohort of Mellon Mays fellows

Four Washington University faculty named AIMBE Fellows

Obituaries

Susan Shannon, staff member in Arts & Sciences, 60

Michelle Ann Noll, senior research technician, 54

George C. Hatch, professor emeritus in Arts & Sciences, 85

Research Wire

Novel process extracts rare earth elements from waste

Zhao studies changes in glia linked to neurodegenerative diseases

Vorobeychik wins grant for work on game-theoretic analysis

The View From Here

03.22.23

03.08.23

03.01.23

Washington People

Mike Runiewicz

John Jachimiak

Kris Campa

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20