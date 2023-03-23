Graduate and Professional Student Appreciation Week events scheduled

Graduate fellows from the Center for the Study of Race, Ethnicity & Equity gather on campus. (Courtesy photo)

The Graduate Center of the Office of the Provost is hosting a series of events through April 12 in celebration of Graduate and Professional Student Appreciation Week, an annual event sponsored by the National Association of Graduate-­Professional Students.

Highlights include Grad Center Night at the Kemper on Monday, April 3; the Graduate Research Symposium on Tuesday, April 4; and Paws for Wellness with therapy pups Bear and Brookie on Wednesday, April 5. For a full list of events, visit the Graduate Center website.