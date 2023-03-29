Link named oncology division director

Link

Daniel C. Link, MD, a highly regarded physician-scientist who treats patients with leukemia and also conducts innovative research aimed at developing better treatments for the blood cancer, has been named director of the Division of Oncology in the Department of Medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

In addition, Link, who also is the Alan A. and Edith L. Wolff Distinguished Professor of Medicine, is deputy director of Siteman Cancer Center, based at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine.

Link will continue the work of John F. DiPersio, MD, PhD, the Virginia E. and Sam J. Golman Professor of Medicine, who has led the Division of Oncology since 1997 and served as Siteman’s first deputy director. DiPersio, a world-renowned physician-scientist specializing in the treatment of leukemia with immunotherapies and stem cell transplants, is stepping down from these leadership roles to return to full-time patient care and research to improve strategies for stem cell transplantation, treat graft-versus-host disease and develop novel types of CAR-T cell therapies for blood cancers.

