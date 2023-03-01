New faculty to join race, ethnicity cohort in the fall

Washington University in St. Louis, through its race and ethnicity cluster hire initiative, has hired eight new faculty members for the fall 2023 semester in continued efforts to build a world-class program on race.

The Office of the Provost funded the cluster hire initiative, with support from the Center for the Study of Race, Ethnicity & Equity (CRE2). The initiative facilitated two previous rounds of cluster hires in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 academic years.

The Cluster Hire Review Committee continued its search for top talent to advance race and ethnicity scholarship at the university. Kia Caldwell, vice provost for faculty affairs and diversity, and David Cunningham, a professor and chair of sociology in Arts & Sciences, led the committee’s efforts for the latest round.

Learn about the faculty members selected through the initiative on the provost’s website.