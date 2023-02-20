Garcia named best Latinx department head

Garcia

Benjamin A. Garcia, the Raymond H. Wittcoff Distinguished Professor and head of the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biophysics at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, was named best Latinx department head as part of Vanderbilt University’s recognition of Hispanic and Latinx heritage month in the fall.

The honor was announced during the Vanderbilt School of Medicine Basic Sciences’ inaugural Hispanic Heritage Month Conference and Workshop, titled “Unidos: Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation,” which celebrated Hispanic and Latinx scientists. Garcia was selected by a diverse committee for his contributions to science and efforts to create a more supportive, diverse and inclusive culture in academia.

