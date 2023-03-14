Obituary: Michelle Ann Noll, senior research technician, 54

Noll

Michelle Ann Noll, a senior research technician at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, died Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, after a battle with pulmonary fibrosis, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. She was 54.

Noll’s career in science spanned 29 years, the past 19 of which were in the laboratory of Michael S. Diamond, MD, PhD, in the Division of Infectious Diseases within the Department of Medicine.

She lived in Edwardsville, Ill., and is survived by her husband, Kenneth Noll; four children, Bayne Kenneth, Gabriel Byrne, Jadyn Summer and Reece Alexander; her in-laws; a sister; and several nieces and nephews.

Her family meant everything to her.

A funeral service was held March 10.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Michelle Noll Education Scholarship Fund, which will be used toward her children’s education and to establish a scholarship in her memory at Gallaudet University in Washington, D.C., where she earned a bachelor’s degree in biological sciences. Contributions may be mailed to the Barry Wilson Funeral Home, 2800 N. Center Street, Maryville, Ill., 62062.

Read more about her life on the funeral home website.