Obituary: Susan Shannon, staff member in Arts & Sciences, 60

Shannon

Susan Shannon, an accounting and payroll assistant in the Office of Graduate Studies in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, died of cancer Thursday, March 16, 2023, at her home. She was 60.

Shannon joined the university in 2009 and served as an accounting and payroll assistant in the Office of Graduate Studies until her passing. Prior to joining the university, Shannon served in many roles at the Franciscan Sisters of Mary for 30 years.

Shannon is survived by her husband of 28 years, Michael; son, Joseph; siblings, James (Mary) Olshefski, Marion (John) Miller, Carol (Tom) Rothermich and Doris (Rick) Ross; father-in-law, Osborne Shannon; in-laws, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Norma and Joseph Olshefski.

The family sends special thanks to the staff members of BJC Hospice Care and Siteman Cancer Center.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, March 25, with a service to follow, at Hutchens Mortuary and Cremation Center, 675 Graham Road in Florissant, Mo.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Siteman Cancer Center; MSC 1082-414-2555; 1 Brookings Drive, St. Louis, Mo., 63130; or online at siteman.wustl.edu/tribute.

Read more about her life on the funeral home website.