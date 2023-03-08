THE RECORD

Reis hosts Lancet meeting on climate change, health

Rodrigo Reis (center) holds a discussion with public health scholars during a writing retreat held Jan. 31-Feb. 2 at the Brown School. (Photo: Brown School)

Rodrigo Reis, a professor of public health and interim co-dean of the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis, recently led a three-day writing retreat for public health scholars as part of The Lancet series on physical activity and public health.

The group met at the Brown School for three days to design methods and develop the next steps on a research project to explore connections between physical activity, climate change adaptation and mitigation through a planetary health lens.

The meeting was sponsored and organized by the People, Health & Place Unit directed by Reis, who works in the Brown School’s Prevention Research Center.

Participants from universities across the globe attended. Read more about the effort on the Brown School website.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

WUPD completes training to support people with sensory issues

Purchase tickets for WashU nights at soccer, baseball stadiums

Nominate staff members for Distinguished Honor awards

Notables

Reis hosts Lancet meeting on climate change, health

Acosta named to learning, development role in Human Resources

Dy named Kappa Delta Young Investigator Award winner

Obituaries

George C. Hatch, professor emeritus in Arts & Sciences, 85

William A. Peck, former medical school dean, 89

Garland Allen, professor emeritus of biology, 86

Research Wire

Wang to study Arctic aerosols, their impact on climate change

Cunningham, Ward share Mellon Foundation grant

Molecular activity of the immune system to get a closer look

The View From Here

03.08.23

03.01.23

02.22.23

Washington People

Mike Runiewicz

John Jachimiak

Kris Campa

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20