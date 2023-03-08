Reis hosts Lancet meeting on climate change, health

Rodrigo Reis, a professor of public health and interim co-dean of the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis, recently led a three-day writing retreat for public health scholars as part of The Lancet series on physical activity and public health.

The group met at the Brown School for three days to design methods and develop the next steps on a research project to explore connections between physical activity, climate change adaptation and mitigation through a planetary health lens.

The meeting was sponsored and organized by the People, Health & Place Unit directed by Reis, who works in the Brown School’s Prevention Research Center.

Participants from universities across the globe attended. Read more about the effort on the Brown School website.