Brown School students receive CEESP fellowships from CUNY School of Medicine

Two Brown School students have been awarded the prestigious Cancer Epidemiology Education in Special Populations (CEESP) fellowship from the City University of New York (CUNY) School of Medicine.

CEESP is a research training program funded since 2006 by a grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). It aims to develop the careers of public health students from all public health schools and programs in the U.S. in the field of cancer epidemiology and cancer prevention and control. The CEESP program provides funding to students to conduct mentored cancer research in global and U.S. minority settings.

Breana Wayne is a first-year master’s student at the Brown School pursuing a public health degree with a concentration in global health. Her study, “Evaluating the Radiotherapy Utilization Administered to Pediatric Brain Cancer Patients in Egypt and Jordan,” will be conducted in Cairo.

Isaac Ngang Che is a first-year master’s student at the Brown School and a McDonnell Scholar pursuing a public health degree with a concentration in epidemiology and biostatistics. His research is titled “Predictors of Major Depressive Disorder and Complicated Grief Among Bereaved Mothers of Deceased Pediatric Cancer Patients in Cameroon.”