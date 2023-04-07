Randall Martin named Raymond R. Tucker Distinguished Professor

Randall V. Martin, a world-renowned expert in atmospheric composition, has been named the Raymond R. Tucker Distinguished Professor at Washington University in St. Louis. He was installed March 30 at a ceremony in Stephen F. and Camilla T. Brauer Hall.

Randall Martin (center) receives a medallion from Provost Beverly Wendland during his installation ceremony March 30, while McKelvey Engineering Dean Aaron Bobick looks on.

Martin uses satellite observations, global models and in situ measurements to improve understanding about the processes controlling air quality, climate and biogeochemical cycling. In particular, he and his team analyze emissions and other processes affecting atmospheric composition including aerosols. They use satellite remote sensing to provide insight into global atmospheric composition by observing regions and phenomena that are otherwise difficult to observe, as well as global chemical transport models and ground- and aircraft-based observations.

The professorship honors Tucker, a Washington University alumnus and professor who worked to reduce harmful air quality in St. Louis city in the first half of the 20th century through various elected and appointed roles.

