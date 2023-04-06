Take part in Active Transportation Month activities

As part of Active Transportation Month in April, the Sustainability, Parking & Transportation, and Operations & Facilities Management offices at Washington University in St. Louis are hosting commuter fairs and a commuter challenge to encourage low-carbon means of transportation.

Commuter fairs and bike tuneups will take place from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, and Thursday, April 13, at the Edison Family Courtyard near the Danforth University Center. A bike tuneup event will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 20 on the Medical Campus as part of its Earth Day Festival.

The WashU Rides commuter challenge, which runs from April 10-21, encourages the use of sustainable forms of transportation such as biking, carpooling, vanpooling (Medical Campus only), walking and public transit. Participants who log at least eight trips using WashU Rides will be entered into raffles.

Learn more about the challenge and other activities on the sustainability website.