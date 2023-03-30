WashUReuse platform available to campus community

Washington University in St. Louis faculty, staff and students are encouraged to use WashUReuse, a platform that facilitates the internal recirculation of unwanted equipment, supplies and furniture.
The WashUReuse sustainability program uses the platform to promote peer-to-peer sharing of items throughout the university. As a result, items are kept out of landfills and departments are able to use existing items without purchasing new ones.
This platform allows the university to better utilize financial and natural resources. To learn more and become a user of the platform, visit the WashUReuse website.
