Mullen to participate in NCI surgeon-scientist program

Mullen

Maggie Mullen, MD, an assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been selected to participate in the National Cancer Institute’s (NCI) 2023 Early-Stage Surgeon Scientist Program Cohort of Surgeon Scientists.

The program is designed to train surgeon scientists and to further their careers in cancer research by supporting a focus on cancer-related disease and basic and translational research.

Read more on the School of Medicine website.