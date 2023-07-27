THE RECORD

Applications open for med school’s Executive Management Fellowship

By Kelly Wiese Niemeyer

Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 2, applications will be open for the Washington University in St. Louis School of Medicine’s Executive Management Fellowship, a two-year program designed to provide participants with exposure to the operation and governance of a nationally ranked, research-based medical school and academic medical center.

Learn more on the School of Medicine website.

