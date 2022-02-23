Brown School launches artificial intelligence certificate

The Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis has started a post-master’s certificate program in artificial intelligence (AI) applications for health data. The certificate program is designed for professionals interested in modern AI technologies and seeking to apply AI tools on health and other “big data” in their work or research.

“The program will teach state-of-the-art AI technologies, including machine learning and deep neural networks, and how they can be applied to solve real-world problems in public health and beyond,” said Ruopeng An, associate professor at the Brown School and co-developer of the program, with Janet Gillow, director of professional development programs at the Brown School.

“By the end of the program, participants will master a comprehensive pool of popular, state-of-the-art AI models, and be able to apply them to better understand and address health or other social issues,” he said.

The 15-week program includes online class meetings, and the first session begins Aug. 31.