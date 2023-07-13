Carlson, Wayne win NSF grant to study political radicalization

Taylor Carlson and Carly Wayne, both assistant professors of political science in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, have won a two-year $300,000 National Science Foundation grant to study factors that drive political radicalization. They’ll also test cutting-edge approaches using interpersonal communication to de-radicalize the alt-right.

The grant will allow Carlson and Wayne to train, hire and mentor a team of undergraduate and graduate student researchers — giving these students the opportunity to further develop and use the research methods they learn in class. Student researchers will parse and analyze social media posts to build a machine-learning algorithm, which Carlson and Wayne hope will offer insight into the use of emotional appeals by white nationalist leaders to radicalize followers.

