WashU communications projects win national honors

Ampersand Magazine and the video “Requiem of Light” took national honors in the CASE 2023 Circle of Excellence Awards.

Two communications projects produced by Washington University in St. Louis recently won national honors as part of the 2023 Circle of Excellence Awards. Sponsored by CASE, the Council for Advancement and Support of Education, the annual awards recognize exceptional work by professionals to advance educational institutions.

University Marketing & Communications won the silver award in the category “Video | COVID-related” for “Requiem of Light.” The piece highlighted a large-scale community memorial, more than a year in the making, which took place in Forest Park in spring 2022. The memorial was organized by Rebecca Messbarger, director of medical humanities in Arts & Sciences.

Team members who worked on the project include James Byard, Anne Davis Cleary, Tom Malkowicz, Liam Otten and Javier Ventura.

Separately, Arts & Sciences Marketing and Communications won the bronze award in the “Design | Periodicals and Magazines” category for the spring and fall 2022 issues of Ampersand magazine. The semiannual publication, which launched in fall 2021, highlights the people, research and ideas of Arts & Sciences.

Staff who worked on the issues include lead designer Sudon Choe, lead photographer Sean Garcia, and editorial leads Crystal Gammon, Claire Gauen and Ebba Segerberg.