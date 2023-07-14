Singamaneni named Hughes Professor

Srikanth Singamaneni, an internationally renowned materials scientist, has been named the Lilyan and E. Lisle Hughes Professor in the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis.

Since he joined the department in 2010 as an assistant professor, Singamaneni has received nearly $10 million in funding for his research from numerous federal agencies, including the National Science Foundation, the National Institutes of Health, the Air Force Office of Scientific Research, the Army Research Office and the Office of Naval Research, among others.

“Srikanth’s research is on the cutting edge of materials science with immediate applications in medicine, biosensing, bioimaging and nanotherapeutics,” said Aaron Bobick, dean and the James M. McKelvey Professor. “He integrates physics, nanotechnology and materials to create innovative products with applications ranging from rapid tests for COVID and other viruses to wastewater treatment solutions. I am thrilled we can recognize his outstanding work with the Hughes Professorship.”

