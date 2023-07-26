The View From Here 07.26.23

By Brittney Wheeler
Participants in the 2023 Institute for Implementation Science Scholars summer training program gathered July 18-20 at Knight and Bauer halls. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Participants in the 2023 Institute for Implementation Science Scholars summer training program gathered July 18-20 at Knight and Bauer halls. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
WashU student Paige Kirschner leads a group of high school students from the Rural Scholars Academy during the twilight campus tour. (Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)
Ronné Turner, vice provost for admissions and financial aid, gives remarks during a luncheon for Rural Scholars Academy participants and their family members in the Clark-Fox Forum. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Washington University Police Chief Angela Coonce speaks during the stakeholder meeting at the active shooter training July 13 in the Emergency Operation Center on the Danforth Campus. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)

To view captions, click to open an image, and then click the ‘i’ in the bottom right corner.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Sam Fox School, AIA St. Louis announce ‘Care,’ 2023 Steedman competition

Bear Bucks changes announced

WUPD active shooter training drill tomorrow

Notables

Allen curates Pulitzer Arts Foundation exhibition

G’Sell wins $50,000 Rabkin Prize

Five physician-scientists named Dean’s Scholars

Obituaries

Robert Morgan, former professor of engineering, 89

David C. Farrell, former trustee, 89

Robert M. Senior, MD, professor emeritus of medicine, 86

Research Wire

Achieving sustainable diets with nutrition equity

Brighter fluorescent markers allow for finer imaging

How birds adapt to extreme temperatures

The View From Here

The View From Here 07.26.23

06.28.23

06.07.23

Washington People

Mike Runiewicz

John Jachimiak

Kris Campa

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20