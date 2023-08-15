Ackerman named a 2023 Klingenstein-Simons fellow

Sarah Ackerman, an assistant professor of pathology and immunology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received a 2023 Klingenstein-Simons Fellowship Award in Neuroscience. She is one of 13 new fellows — all early-career scientists in the U.S. — who will receive three-year $300,000 grants to pursue high-risk, cutting-edge research.
Ackerman, who is also affiliated with the Brain Immunology and Glia Center, uses zebrafish and fruit flies to study how the brain’s support cells, called glial cells, wire the brain.
Read more on the School of Medicine website.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.