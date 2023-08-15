Ackerman named a 2023 Klingenstein-Simons fellow

Ackerman

Sarah Ackerman, an assistant professor of pathology and immunology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received a 2023 Klingenstein-Simons Fellowship Award in Neuroscience. She is one of 13 new fellows — all early-career scientists in the U.S. — who will receive three-year $300,000 grants to pursue high-risk, cutting-edge research.

Ackerman, who is also affiliated with the Brain Immunology and Glia Center, uses zebrafish and fruit flies to study how the brain’s support cells, called glial cells, wire the brain.

