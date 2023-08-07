Brown students named ‘This is Public Health’ ambassadors

Will Hutson (left) and Kate Gershwin

Brown School students Kate Gershwin and Will Hutson have been named to the Association of Schools and Programs of Public Health (ASPPH) “This is Public Health” ambassador cohort.

The cohort comprises 82 graduate students from 47 ASPPH member schools worldwide.

ASPPH launched the ambassador program in 2017. Nominated by their institutions, students who participate as ambassadors help raise awareness about the field of public health by leading virtual events, taking over the “This is Public Health” social media accounts, and contributing to projects and presentations to assist in the growth of interest in public health education and careers.