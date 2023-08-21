Ding receives junior investigator award from virology society

Siyuan Ding, an assistant professor of molecular microbiology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received the 2023 Ann Palmenberg Junior Investigator Award from the American Society of Virology. The award recognizes junior investigators who have made significant contributions to the field of virology and who display exceptional promise.
Ding studies intestinal viruses such as rotavirus, which causes severe diarrhea and vomiting in infants and young children.
