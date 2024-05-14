THE RECORD

Medical school honored with diversity, equity, inclusion award

Dean David Perlmutter with Sherree Wilson
The School of Medicine has received the 2024 National Association of Diversity Officers in Higher Education Institutional Excellence Award for professional schools. Holding the award is David H. Perlmutter, MD, the George and Carol Bauer Dean, and Sherree A. Wilson, of the Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at the School of Medicine. (Photo: Matt Miller/School of Medicine)

Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis has received the 2024 National Association of Diversity Officers in Higher Education Institutional Excellence Award for professional schools. The honor recognizes campuswide work by faculty, staff and students who help foster a diverse and inclusive culture based on collaboration, innovation and best practices.

The award is given to institutions that have demonstrated measurable progress in promoting and sustaining innovative diversity efforts within the campus community. Such efforts include curricular reform, institutional leadership and transformation, assessment policies and practices, professional development, accountability measures and outreach efforts.

“Creating and sustaining a climate that is diverse and inclusive takes conscious effort and honest reflection,” said David H. Perlmutter, MD, executive vice chancellor for medical affairs, the George and Carol Bauer Dean of the School of Medicine and the Spencer T. and Ann W. Olin Distinguished Professor. “It is reaffirming to see WashU Medicine recognized for our efforts.”

