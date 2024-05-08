THE RECORD

Peace Park planting May 18

The Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts at Washington University in St. Louis, along with the Green City Coalition and Peace Park Partners, are seeking volunteers to help plant native perennials from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at Peace Park.

The planting is part of a yearslong collaborative effort to transform a block of vacant lots in the College Hill neighborhood into a vibrant community park. For more details or a registration link, email Mike Ziegler at zieglerm@stlouis-mo.gov.

