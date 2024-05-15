The View From Here 05.15.24

Members of the WashU Class of 2024 have completed their courses and received their diplomas. Before the final farewell, pause and reflect on exciting moments from the 2024 Class Celebration at Ballpark Village, the universitywide Commencement ceremony May 13 on Francis Olympic Field and the festival that followed, as graduates, administrators and loved ones celebrated their achievements.

(Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)

(Photo: Jeff Curry/Washington University)

(Photo: Dan Donovan/Washington University)

(Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)

(Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)

(Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)

(Photo: Sherry Haines/Washington University)

(Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)

(Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)

(Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)

View an extended gallery of Commencement photos here.