The View From Here 05.15.24

Members of the WashU Class of 2024 have completed their courses and received their diplomas. Before the final farewell, pause and reflect on exciting moments from the 2024 Class Celebration at Ballpark Village, the universitywide Commencement ceremony May 13 on Francis Olympic Field and the festival that followed, as graduates, administrators and loved ones celebrated their achievements.

Graduate caps with decoration
(Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Graduates hug one another
(Photo: Jeff Curry/Washington University)
WashU comfort dogs pose with St. Louis mascots
(Photo: Dan Donovan/Washington University)
Jennifer Coolidge on stage during hooding ceremony
(Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)
Graduate walks past 2024 sign
(Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Graduate poses with her phone
(Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)
Chancellor Martin and Vice Chancellor Anna Gonzalez pose with graduates and WashU comfort dogs.
(Photo: Sherry Haines/Washington University)
McKelvey School of Engineering graduates
(Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Graduates enjoy food at the Commencement festival
(Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Graduates leap with joy
(Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)

View an extended gallery of Commencement photos here.

