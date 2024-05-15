The View From Here 05.15.24

Members of the WashU Class of 2024 have completed their courses and received their diplomas. Before the final farewell, pause and reflect on exciting moments from the 2024 Class Celebration at Ballpark Village, the universitywide Commencement ceremony May 13 on Francis Olympic Field and the festival that followed, as graduates, administrators and loved ones celebrated their achievements.
Latest from the Record
Announcements
Policy changes planned for Commencement
Notables
Environmental engineering students find success at national contest
Olin Business School honors 2024 distinguished alumni
Medical school honored with diversity, equity, inclusion award
Obituaries
Eduardo Slatopolsky, professor emeritus of medicine, 89
Philip Needleman, emeritus trustee, longtime benefactor, 85
Research Wire
Tau protein deposition patterns predict Alzheimer’s severity
Barcodes expand range of high-resolution sensor
Some brain tumors may be linked to head injury, mouse study suggests
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.