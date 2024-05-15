Olin Business School honors 2024 distinguished alumni

Paul and Elke Koch (left) and Roger and Fran Koch pose for a photo. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim/Washington University)

Four Koch family members — Paul Koch, BSBA ‘61, JD ‘64, MBA ‘68, and his wife, Elke Koch; and Roger Koch, BSBA ‘64, MBA ‘66, and his wife, Fran Koch — received the 2024 Dean’s Medal from Olin Business School at Washington University in St. Louis in recognition of their ardent support for the school over the last four decades.

In 2016, the Koch brothers and their spouses established a family business initiative at Olin with a $1 million gift. In 2019, they provided gifts and commitments of more than $9 million to create what is now the Koch Center for Family Enterprise and its associated directorship and professor of practice. The center is dedicated to studying the distinctive features of family-owned businesses and serving the family business community.

The Koch family members were recognized April 4 at the school’s annual Olin Distinguished Alumni Awards at the Missouri Botanical Garden.

The school also recognized three outstanding alumni who have attained distinction in their careers at the event. They are Andrea Adegas Faccio, EMBA ’17, president and chief growth officer at Nestlé Purina PetCare; Eric M. Green, EMBA ’09, president and CEO of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.; and JD Ross, BSBA ’11, co-founder of Open Door.

Read more about the Koch family and the Olin Distinguished Alumni Awards recipients on the Olin Business School blog.