Applications sought for Danforth St. Louis Confluence Award

Applications are now being accepted for the 2024 William H. Danforth St. Louis Confluence Award (STLCA), honoring Washington University in St. Louis faculty members with recent research focused on St. Louis impact.

The awardee will win a $50,000 cash prize, plus have the opportunity to present their research and celebrate among their colleagues and community.

The application deadline is Oct. 31. To learn more, visit the STLCA application page.

