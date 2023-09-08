Emergency communication test Sept. 19

Washington University in St. Louis plans to test its emergency communication system at 9:55 a.m. Sept. 19. The test ensures WashU can effectively communicate with the community in an emergency. During the test, WashUAlerts will send emails to @wustl.edu addresses, voice calls to campus phones and cellphones and text messages to cellphones. Emails will come from WashUAlerts@wustl.edu and voice calls/text messages from 314-935-9000.

The drill also will include testing of WashU’s yellow Alertus beacons, Voice over Fire Alarm systems, cable TV overrides (Danforth Campus only), the WUSTL app and the WashU Safe app.

WashU students, faculty and staff are strongly encouraged to enter or update their contact information via Workday and WebSTAC/SIS.

Visit emergency.wustl.edu to learn more about how to prepare for and respond to severe weather and other emergencies. If you have questions about the drill, email Emergency Management at WashUReady@wustl.edu.