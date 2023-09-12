Ssewamala awarded $3.5M to study interventions in Uganda

Fred Ssewamala, the William E. Gordon Distinguished Professor at the Brown School and director of the International Center for Child Health and Development, and Byron Powell, co-director of the Brown School’s Center for Mental Health Services Research, all at Washington University in St. Louis, have won a five-year $3.5 million grant from the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health & Human Development, part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), for a new study in Uganda.
Noeline Nakasujja at Makerere University in Uganda is also part of the grant team.
The new study, Bridges2Scale (2023-28), will examine the use of implementation strategies to best support the implementation, scale-up and sustainment of the “Bridges to the Future” intervention.
Bridges is a multi-component economic empowerment intervention that has demonstrated effectiveness on HIV prevention, care and support in four NIH-funded randomized control trials in Uganda and one foundation-funded study in Kenya.
Learn more on the ICHAD webpage.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.