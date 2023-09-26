Steensma named Royal Academy of Engineering Visiting Professor

Steensma

Joe Steensma, a professor of practice at the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis, has been named a Royal Academy of Engineering Visiting Professor at The Engineering & Design Institute London (TEDI).

The professorship is part of the Royal Academy of Engineering’s visiting professorship initiative, which aims to enhance the learning experience of U.K. engineering students through providing them with additional mentorship and industry networking opportunities, as well as through the development of innovative engineering curricula.

Steensma will spend about 30 days a year for the next three years supporting TEDI-London through programming, events and expertise.

A scientist and entrepreneur who has founded and led several businesses focused on public health, Steensma joined the faculty at the Brown School to help commercialize some of the innovative products and services the school has developed. He teaches classes in biostatistics, environmental health and the public health implications of climate change.