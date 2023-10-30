Dresser wins 2023 Bioethics Founders’ Award

Rebecca Dresser, the Daniel Noyes Kirby Professor of Law Emerita at Washington University in St. Louis, has been named recipient of the 2023 Bioethics Founders’ Award, presented by The Hastings Center.
The Bioethics Founders’ Award recognizes individuals from around the world who have made substantial, sustained contributions to bioethics in ways that have advanced thinking and practice in medicine, the life sciences and public policy.
Dresser was recognized for work on a wide range of topics in health care and research and groundbreaking writing on living wills and decision-making at the end of life.
In 1983, she began teaching medical and law students about legal and ethical issues in end-of-life care, biomedical research, genetics, assisted reproduction and related topics. She has been a member of the Washington University in St. Louis faculty since 1998.
