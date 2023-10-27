Open enrollment for health benefits begins Nov. 1

Open enrollment to change or re-enroll for 2024 benefits, such as health insurance, for Washington University faculty, staff and trainees will take place Nov. 1-17. Selections can be made online through Workday.

At this time, eligible employees can review health, vision, dental and life insurance options. Find the 2024 open enrollment guides and forms, an enrollment checklist, resources and step-by-step tutorials online at openenrollment.wustl.edu.