Phillips wins University City literary award

Carl Phillips, a professor of English in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, will receive the 2023 Tradition of Literary Excellence Award from the University City Municipal Commission on Arts & Letters.

Created in 2014, the award honors “the work of a living local author whose literary achievement has won national and international acclaim and, in so doing, has contributed to the distinction of the St. Louis area, upholding its tradition as a center of literary excellence.”

Phillips is the author of 16 books of poetry, including “Then The War: And Selected Poems, 2007-2020,” winner of the 2023 Pulitzer Prize. Other recent books include the collections “Pale Colors in a Tall Field” (2020) and “Wild Is the Wind” (2018) and the prose volume “My Trade is Mystery: Seven Meditations from a Life in Writing” (2022).

The awards program will begin at 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 5, at the University City High School library, 7401 Balson Ave. For more information, visit UCity Arts & Letters on Facebook.