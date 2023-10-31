Phillips wins University City literary award

Carl Phillips, a professor of English in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, will receive the 2023 Tradition of Literary Excellence Award from the University City Municipal Commission on Arts & Letters.
Created in 2014, the award honors “the work of a living local author whose literary achievement has won national and international acclaim and, in so doing, has contributed to the distinction of the St. Louis area, upholding its tradition as a center of literary excellence.”
Phillips is the author of 16 books of poetry, including “Then The War: And Selected Poems, 2007-2020,” winner of the 2023 Pulitzer Prize. Other recent books include the collections “Pale Colors in a Tall Field” (2020) and “Wild Is the Wind” (2018) and the prose volume “My Trade is Mystery: Seven Meditations from a Life in Writing” (2022).
The awards program will begin at 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 5, at the University City High School library, 7401 Balson Ave. For more information, visit UCity Arts & Letters on Facebook.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.