Nine WashU faculty recognized among top St. Louis educators

Nine Washington University in St. Louis faculty members have been selected as 2023 Emerson Excellence in Teaching Award recipients.

They are:

Amanda Carey, a teaching professor of Spanish, Arts & Sciences;

Mijeong Kim, a teaching professor of Korean language, Arts & Sciences;

Heidi Aronson Kolk, an assistant professor of art, Sam Fox School;

Frank Lovett, a professor of political science, Arts & Sciences;

Eleanor Pardini, a teaching professor of biology, Arts & Sciences;

Jennifer Smith, a professor of earth and planetary sciences, Arts & Sciences;

Doug Villhard, a professor of practice in entrepreneurship, Olin Business School;

Jessica Wagenseil, a professor of mechanical engineering and materials science, McKelvey School of Engineering; and

Louis Woodhams, a senior lecturer of mechanical engineering and materials science, McKelvey School of Engineering.

The Emerson Excellence in Teaching Awards, now in its 34th year, is one of the St. Louis region’s most recognized teacher recognition programs. WashU honorees are chosen annually by the deans of their schools and by the university’s Center for Teaching and Learning for their achievements and leadership in teaching.